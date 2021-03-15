Earnings results for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for AMPH is $24.00 and the low price target for AMPH is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

In the past three months, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,032,786.00 in company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 55.08% of the stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH



Earnings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 192.11% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 138.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.25. The P/E ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 138.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

