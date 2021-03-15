Earnings results for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Annexon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.31%. The high price target for ANNX is $37.00 and the low price target for ANNX is $33.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Annexon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, Annexon has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $33.89. Annexon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon does not currently pay a dividend. Annexon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

In the past three months, Annexon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.20% of the stock of Annexon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)



Earnings for Annexon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.67) to ($1.54) per share.

