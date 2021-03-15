Earnings results for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arco Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.87%. The high price target for ARCE is $58.00 and the low price target for ARCE is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Arco Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

In the past three months, Arco Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 93.19% of the stock of Arco Platform is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE



Earnings for Arco Platform are expected to grow by 288.24% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 186.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 186.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.68. Arco Platform has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

