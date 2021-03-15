Earnings results for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.09%. The high price target for AVEO is $26.00 and the low price target for AVEO is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.80, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 43.1% from its current price of $12.44. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AVEO Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

In the past three months, AVEO Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 33.70% of the stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO



Earnings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is -8.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is -8.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 13.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here