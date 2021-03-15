Earnings results for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVROBIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.47%. The high price target for AVRO is $43.00 and the low price target for AVRO is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO does not currently pay a dividend. AVROBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

In the past three months, AVROBIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.78% of the stock of AVROBIO is held by insiders. 86.71% of the stock of AVROBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO



Earnings for AVROBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.45) to ($3.36) per share. The P/E ratio of AVROBIO is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AVROBIO is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVROBIO has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

