Earnings results for CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)
CarLotz, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.
Analyst Opinion on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarLotz in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
There is not enough analysis data for CarLotz.
Dividend Strength: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)
CarLotz does not currently pay a dividend. CarLotz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)
In the past three months, CarLotz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ
More latest stories: here