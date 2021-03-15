Earnings results for CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarLotz in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for CarLotz.

Dividend Strength: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz does not currently pay a dividend. CarLotz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

In the past three months, CarLotz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

