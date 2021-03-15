Earnings results for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.37%. The high price target for CPRX is $10.00 and the low price target for CPRX is $5.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

In the past three months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,655.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 64.86% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX



Earnings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 5.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 5.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

