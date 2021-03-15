Earnings results for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Dividend Strength: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CIM Commercial Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

In the past three months, CIM Commercial Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,418,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.40% of the stock of CIM Commercial Trust is held by insiders. 41.31% of the stock of CIM Commercial Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT



Earnings for CIM Commercial Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of CIM Commercial Trust is -5.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CIM Commercial Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

