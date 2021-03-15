Earnings results for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Coda Octopus Group last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Coda Octopus Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Dividend Strength: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group does not currently pay a dividend. Coda Octopus Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

In the past three months, Coda Octopus Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.10% of the stock of Coda Octopus Group is held by insiders. Only 16.01% of the stock of Coda Octopus Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA



The P/E ratio of Coda Octopus Group is 38.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.33. The P/E ratio of Coda Octopus Group is 38.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.65. Coda Octopus Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

