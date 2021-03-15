Earnings results for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,032.57%. The high price target for CRBP is $112.00 and the low price target for CRBP is $2.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Corbus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

In the past three months, Corbus Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $276,917.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.13% of the stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP



Earnings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 23.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

