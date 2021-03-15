Earnings results for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.64%. The high price target for CRNX is $42.00 and the low price target for CRNX is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

In the past three months, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.15% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX



Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -7.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -7.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

