Earnings results for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortress Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.07%. The high price target for FBIO is $21.00 and the low price target for FBIO is $4.75. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortress Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.55, Fortress Biotech has a forecasted upside of 147.1% from its current price of $4.27. Fortress Biotech has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Fortress Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

In the past three months, Fortress Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.50% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by insiders. Only 32.13% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO



Earnings for Fortress Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -5.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -5.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fortress Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 4.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here