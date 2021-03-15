Earnings results for Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genesis Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.66%. The high price target for GEN is $0.57 and the low price target for GEN is $0.57. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Genesis Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.57, Genesis Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $0.56. Genesis Healthcare has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Genesis Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

In the past three months, Genesis Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.20% of the stock of Genesis Healthcare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.61% of the stock of Genesis Healthcare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN



The P/E ratio of Genesis Healthcare is -0.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

