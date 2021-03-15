Earnings results for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

HealthEquity last released its earnings data on December 6th, 2020. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company earned $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. Its revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.7. HealthEquity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthEquity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.98%. The high price target for HQY is $100.00 and the low price target for HQY is $47.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HealthEquity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.23, HealthEquity has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $79.17. HealthEquity has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity does not currently pay a dividend. HealthEquity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

In the past three months, HealthEquity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,622,472.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by insiders. 97.96% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY



Earnings for HealthEquity are expected to grow by 8.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is 1,583.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is 1,583.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.55. HealthEquity has a PEG Ratio of 5.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthEquity has a P/B Ratio of 5.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here