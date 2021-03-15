Earnings results for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Leap Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Leap Therapeutics has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Leap Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.90%. The high price target for LPTX is $8.00 and the low price target for LPTX is $3.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leap Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.38, Leap Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 124.9% from its current price of $2.39. Leap Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Leap Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

In the past three months, Leap Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.89% of the stock of Leap Therapeutics is held by insiders. 41.90% of the stock of Leap Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX



Earnings for Leap Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Leap Therapeutics is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Leap Therapeutics is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

