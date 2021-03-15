Earnings results for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.72%. The high price target for LOGC is $20.00 and the low price target for LOGC is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LogicBio Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, LogicBio Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 126.7% from its current price of $8.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. LogicBio Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

In the past three months, LogicBio Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.40% of the stock of LogicBio Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 33.78% of the stock of LogicBio Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC



Earnings for LogicBio Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($1.43) per share. The P/E ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics is -5.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LogicBio Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

