Earnings results for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.81%. The high price target for LFT is $4.50 and the low price target for LFT is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lument Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Lument Finance Trust has a forecasted upside of 30.8% from its current price of $3.44. Lument Finance Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lument Finance Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 112.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Lument Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 112.50% in the coming year. This indicates that Lument Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

In the past three months, Lument Finance Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Lument Finance Trust is held by insiders. 36.10% of the stock of Lument Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT



Earnings for Lument Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.82. Lument Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

