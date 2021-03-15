Earnings results for Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maiden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.11%. The high price target for MHLD is $2.00 and the low price target for MHLD is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maiden has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Maiden has a forecasted downside of 33.1% from its current price of $2.99. Maiden has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden does not currently pay a dividend. Maiden does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

In the past three months, Maiden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of Maiden is held by insiders. Only 23.05% of the stock of Maiden is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD



The P/E ratio of Maiden is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.25. The P/E ratio of Maiden is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.81. Maiden has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

