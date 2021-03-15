Earnings results for Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Manitex International last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Manitex International has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Manitex International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manitex International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.62%. The high price target for MNTX is $6.00 and the low price target for MNTX is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manitex International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Manitex International has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $8.29. Manitex International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International does not currently pay a dividend. Manitex International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

In the past three months, Manitex International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.67% of the stock of Manitex International is held by insiders. 49.52% of the stock of Manitex International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX



Earnings for Manitex International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Manitex International is -12.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Manitex International is -12.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Manitex International has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Manitex International has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

