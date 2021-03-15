Earnings results for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matinas BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 202.08%. The high price target for MTNB is $4.00 and the low price target for MTNB is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matinas BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.63, Matinas BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 202.1% from its current price of $1.20. Matinas BioPharma has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. Matinas BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

In the past three months, Matinas BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by insiders. Only 22.78% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB



Earnings for Matinas BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Matinas BioPharma is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Matinas BioPharma is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matinas BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 6.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here