Earnings results for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Midwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.10%. The high price target for MDWT is $76.00 and the low price target for MDWT is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Midwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Midwest has a forecasted upside of 55.1% from its current price of $49.00. Midwest has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest does not currently pay a dividend. Midwest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

In the past three months, Midwest insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $120,120.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Midwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT



Earnings for Midwest are expected to grow by 820.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $4.60 per share.

