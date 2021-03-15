Earnings results for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MorphoSys in the last 12 months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for MorphoSys.

Dividend Strength: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys does not currently pay a dividend. MorphoSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

In the past three months, MorphoSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.06% of the stock of MorphoSys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR



Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.38 to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is 121.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is 121.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.55. MorphoSys has a P/B Ratio of 7.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

