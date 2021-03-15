Earnings results for Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-10.15.

Analyst Opinion on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natural Resource Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.66%. The high price target for NRP is $13.00 and the low price target for NRP is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Natural Resource Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

In the past three months, Natural Resource Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.30% of the stock of Natural Resource Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.83% of the stock of Natural Resource Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP



The P/E ratio of Natural Resource Partners is -0.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natural Resource Partners is -0.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natural Resource Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

