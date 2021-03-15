Earnings results for Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.89%. The high price target for NOAH is $60.20 and the low price target for NOAH is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Noah has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.46, Noah has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $46.53. Noah has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah does not currently pay a dividend. Noah does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

In the past three months, Noah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.23% of the stock of Noah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noah (NYSE:NOAH



Earnings for Noah are expected to grow by 23.91% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Noah is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of Noah is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.83. Noah has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

