Earnings results for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PAR Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.88%. The high price target for PAR is $105.00 and the low price target for PAR is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology does not currently pay a dividend. PAR Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

In the past three months, PAR Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of PAR Technology is held by insiders. 78.99% of the stock of PAR Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR



Earnings for PAR Technology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.80) per share. The P/E ratio of PAR Technology is -47.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PAR Technology is -47.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PAR Technology has a P/B Ratio of 17.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

