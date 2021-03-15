Earnings results for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progenity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.48%. The high price target for PROG is $12.00 and the low price target for PROG is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Progenity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.80, Progenity has a forecasted upside of 102.5% from its current price of $4.84. Progenity has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity does not currently pay a dividend. Progenity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

In the past three months, Progenity insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $259,951.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 80.60% of the stock of Progenity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.08% of the stock of Progenity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG



Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.79) to ($3.30) per share.

