Resonant Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resonant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for RESN is $6.25 and the low price target for RESN is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Resonant does not currently pay a dividend. Resonant does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Resonant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,000.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Resonant is held by insiders. Only 32.28% of the stock of Resonant is held by institutions.

Earnings for Resonant are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Resonant is -7.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Resonant is -7.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Resonant has a P/B Ratio of 16.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

