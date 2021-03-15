Earnings results for Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Interior Concepts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.28%. The high price target for SIC is $13.00 and the low price target for SIC is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Select Interior Concepts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Select Interior Concepts has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $8.76. Select Interior Concepts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts does not currently pay a dividend. Select Interior Concepts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

In the past three months, Select Interior Concepts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Select Interior Concepts is held by insiders. 50.49% of the stock of Select Interior Concepts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC



Earnings for Select Interior Concepts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Interior Concepts is -62.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Select Interior Concepts is -62.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Select Interior Concepts has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

