Earnings results for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sesen Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.24%. The high price target for SESN is $8.00 and the low price target for SESN is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Sesen Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

In the past three months, Sesen Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sesen Bio is held by insiders. Only 17.83% of the stock of Sesen Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN



Earnings for Sesen Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Sesen Bio is -6.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sesen Bio is -6.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

