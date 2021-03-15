Earnings results for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.68%. The high price target for SHLS is $49.00 and the low price target for SHLS is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shoals Technologies Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Shoals Technologies Group has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $34.84. Shoals Technologies Group has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group does not currently pay a dividend. Shoals Technologies Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

In the past three months, Shoals Technologies Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS



