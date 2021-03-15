HARVARD BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:HBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Harvard Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARVARD BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harvard Bioscience in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harvard Bioscience stock.

Harvard Bioscience

COREPOINT LODGING (NYSE:CPLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.65. CorePoint Lodging has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. CorePoint Lodging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COREPOINT LODGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPLG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorePoint Lodging in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CorePoint Lodging stock.

CorePoint Lodging

AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARPO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES? (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

Wall Street analysts have given HMG/Courtland Properties a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but HMG/Courtland Properties wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.