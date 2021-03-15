Earnings results for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.24%. The high price target for TLMD is $12.00 and the low price target for TLMD is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SOC Telemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.40, SOC Telemed has a forecasted upside of 57.2% from its current price of $7.25. SOC Telemed has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed does not currently pay a dividend. SOC Telemed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

In the past three months, SOC Telemed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.70% of the stock of SOC Telemed is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD



Earnings for SOC Telemed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.23) per share. SOC Telemed has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

