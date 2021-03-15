Earnings results for StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StarTek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.08%. The high price target for SRT is $10.50 and the low price target for SRT is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StarTek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.25, StarTek has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $8.83. StarTek has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek does not currently pay a dividend. StarTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

In the past three months, StarTek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of StarTek is held by insiders. Only 15.18% of the stock of StarTek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StarTek (NYSE:SRT



Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -9.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -9.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. StarTek has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

