Earnings results for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.33%. The high price target for STRO is $37.00 and the low price target for STRO is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Sutro Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

In the past three months, Sutro Biopharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,055.00 in company stock. Only 28.90% of the stock of Sutro Biopharma is held by insiders. 78.80% of the stock of Sutro Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO



Earnings for Sutro Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($2.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Sutro Biopharma is -260.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sutro Biopharma is -260.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sutro Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

