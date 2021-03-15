Earnings results for The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Eastern Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Analyst Opinion on The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Eastern in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Eastern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

In the past three months, The Eastern insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.29% of the stock of The Eastern is held by insiders. 64.96% of the stock of The Eastern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML



The P/E ratio of The Eastern is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of The Eastern is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 47.21. The Eastern has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

