Earnings results for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travelzoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.47%. The high price target for TZOO is $11.50 and the low price target for TZOO is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo does not currently pay a dividend. Travelzoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

In the past three months, Travelzoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.58% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.58% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO



Earnings for Travelzoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -12.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -12.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Travelzoo has a P/B Ratio of 17.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

