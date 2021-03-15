Earnings results for Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vaccinex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.68%. The high price target for VCNX is $7.00 and the low price target for VCNX is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex does not currently pay a dividend. Vaccinex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

In the past three months, Vaccinex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.60% of the stock of Vaccinex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.09% of the stock of Vaccinex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX



Earnings for Vaccinex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Vaccinex is -2.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vaccinex is -2.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

