Earnings results for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vitru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for VTRU is $18.50 and the low price target for VTRU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru does not currently pay a dividend. Vitru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

In the past three months, Vitru insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU



Earnings for Vitru are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.63 per share. Vitru has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

