Earnings results for Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vuzix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 52.53%. The high price target for VUZI is $13.00 and the low price target for VUZI is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vuzix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Vuzix has a forecasted downside of 52.5% from its current price of $22.12. Vuzix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix does not currently pay a dividend. Vuzix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

In the past three months, Vuzix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $57,119,526.00 in company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Vuzix is held by insiders. Only 12.43% of the stock of Vuzix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI



Earnings for Vuzix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Vuzix is -27.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vuzix is -27.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vuzix has a P/B Ratio of 30.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

