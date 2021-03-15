Earnings results for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.18%. The high price target for WPRT is $13.00 and the low price target for WPRT is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Westport Fuel Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.33, Westport Fuel Systems has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $9.74. Westport Fuel Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Westport Fuel Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

In the past three months, Westport Fuel Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.42% of the stock of Westport Fuel Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT



Earnings for Westport Fuel Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Westport Fuel Systems is -194.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Westport Fuel Systems is -194.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Westport Fuel Systems has a P/B Ratio of 14.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

