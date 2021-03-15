Earnings results for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yalla Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.11%. The high price target for YALA is $28.00 and the low price target for YALA is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yalla Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Yalla Group has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $23.91. Yalla Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group does not currently pay a dividend. Yalla Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

In the past three months, Yalla Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA



More latest stories: here