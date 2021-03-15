Earnings results for Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Zedge last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $3.76 million during the quarter. Zedge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zedge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zedge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.11%. The high price target for ZDGE is $19.00 and the low price target for ZDGE is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zedge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Zedge has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $10.27. Zedge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge does not currently pay a dividend. Zedge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

In the past three months, Zedge insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $82,040.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE



