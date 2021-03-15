Earnings results for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.58%. The high price target for ZNTL is $75.00 and the low price target for ZNTL is $41.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

In the past three months, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,838,135.00 in company stock. 67.13% of the stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL



Earnings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.69) to ($2.90) per share.

