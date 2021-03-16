Earnings results for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 36Kr in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.00%. The high price target for KRKR is $6.00 and the low price target for KRKR is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr does not currently pay a dividend. 36Kr does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

In the past three months, 36Kr insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of 36Kr is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR



The P/E ratio of 36Kr is -7.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 36Kr is -7.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 36Kr has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

