Earnings results for Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Abraxas Petroleum.

Dividend Strength: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Abraxas Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

In the past three months, Abraxas Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS



Earnings for Abraxas Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.06 per share. Abraxas Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

