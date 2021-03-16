Earnings results for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3.

American Outdoor Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. American Outdoor Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Outdoor Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. American Outdoor Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.84%. The high price target for AOUT is $32.00 and the low price target for AOUT is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands does not currently pay a dividend. American Outdoor Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

In the past three months, American Outdoor Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.49% of the stock of American Outdoor Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT



Earnings for American Outdoor Brands are expected to grow by 3.38% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.53 per share.

