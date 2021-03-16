Earnings results for Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.69%. The high price target for ARCO is $6.00 and the low price target for ARCO is $5.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arcos Dorados does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Arcos Dorados is 31.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arcos Dorados will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.59% next year. This indicates that Arcos Dorados will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

In the past three months, Arcos Dorados insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.77% of the stock of Arcos Dorados is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO



Earnings for Arcos Dorados are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Arcos Dorados is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcos Dorados is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcos Dorados has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

