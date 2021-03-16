Earnings results for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Aspen Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business earned $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Aspen Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.37%. The high price target for ASPU is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPU is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aspen Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.20, Aspen Group has a forecasted upside of 59.4% from its current price of $8.91. Aspen Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

In the past three months, Aspen Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $835,295.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Aspen Group is held by insiders. 56.48% of the stock of Aspen Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU



Earnings for Aspen Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Group is -23.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aspen Group is -23.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aspen Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here