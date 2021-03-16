Earnings results for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avidity Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.01%. The high price target for RNA is $60.00 and the low price target for RNA is $34.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avidity Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.33, Avidity Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 69.0% from its current price of $25.64. Avidity Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Avidity Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

In the past three months, Avidity Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.02% of the stock of Avidity Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA



Earnings for Avidity Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($1.66) per share.

