Earnings results for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axcella Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 196.79%. The high price target for AXLA is $28.00 and the low price target for AXLA is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axcella Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.13, Axcella Health has a forecasted upside of 196.8% from its current price of $5.77. Axcella Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health does not currently pay a dividend. Axcella Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

In the past three months, Axcella Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,596.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of Axcella Health is held by insiders. 66.77% of the stock of Axcella Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA



Earnings for Axcella Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Axcella Health is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axcella Health is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axcella Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here